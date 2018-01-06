The Problem

Humanity’s reliance on animals for food, clothing, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and other uses is inherently unsustainable in a world where the population of humans is anticipated to reach almost 10 billion by 2050. Intensive animal production is devastating to our management of natural resources, contributes to climate change and pollution of waterways causing ocean dead zones. Raising animals for slaughter is inherently more costly in terms of land use, water and energy than obtaining the same nutrients directly from plants. Modern industrialised farming poses a grave risk in terms of the development of antibiotic “superbugs” thanks to their overuse in the cramped conditions the animals are kept, as well as proximity with diseased animals heightening the risk of zoonotic diseases. The search for new drugs to alleviate human suffering is hindered by the use of animals whose responses rarely mimic our own.